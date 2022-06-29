Pakistan wants China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meet in J&K

Pakistan wants China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meet in J&K2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
Pakistan is reaching out to its close allies in the group of twenty - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan is reaching out to its close allies in the group of twenty - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian government's decision to host the influential G-20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir has miffed Pakistan. The country has launched a diplomatic offensive and is now reaching out to its close allies - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the meeting
Indian government's decision to host the influential G-20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir has miffed Pakistan. The country has launched a diplomatic offensive and is now reaching out to its close allies - China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the meeting
According to a report by The Express Tribune, after rejecting India's move Islamabad will reach out to all G20 countries and particularly China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to convey its concerns. It would also speak to the US, the UK and other G20 members to counter Indian plans. The country feels, that ‘through hosting such events in the disputed territory India is trying to portray normalcy in the disputed territory.’
According to a report by The Express Tribune, after rejecting India's move Islamabad will reach out to all G20 countries and particularly China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to convey its concerns. It would also speak to the US, the UK and other G20 members to counter Indian plans. The country feels, that ‘through hosting such events in the disputed territory India is trying to portray normalcy in the disputed territory.’
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders' summit in 2023. India's representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders' summit in 2023. India's representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.
The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.
The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Recently in March, India hosted an investment conference from Gulf countries in J&K. Entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including Dubai, UAE, and Holland were present at the summit. Delegates from over 36 countries attended the event.
Recently in March, India hosted an investment conference from Gulf countries in J&K. Entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including Dubai, UAE, and Holland were present at the summit. Delegates from over 36 countries attended the event.
As part of the four-day program, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K along with the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials, showcased investment opportunities with the focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, and hospitality.
As part of the four-day program, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K along with the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials, showcased investment opportunities with the focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, and hospitality.
An investment proposal of ₹27,000 crores was cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration at the Gulf Investment Summit.
An investment proposal of ₹27,000 crores was cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration at the Gulf Investment Summit.
The Gulf countries venture into Jammu and Kashmir is a signal to Pakistan which has been harping on the propaganda about Kashmir being a problem that needs to be settled and Muslim countries should support its argument.
The Gulf countries venture into Jammu and Kashmir is a signal to Pakistan which has been harping on the propaganda about Kashmir being a problem that needs to be settled and Muslim countries should support its argument.
(With ANI inpurs)
(With ANI inpurs)