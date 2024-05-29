'Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to lose Lok Sabha elections', says Fawad Chaudhry. Here's why
Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry triggers outrage by stating every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose 2024 elections. He backs INDIA bloc to form new government, criticizes BJP-RSS alliance for spreading hatred towards Muslims.
Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry's recent statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections triggered widespread outrage on social media platforms. “It is very important that Modi loses the elections. Every Pakistani wants him (Narendra Modi) to lose," he had told IANS.