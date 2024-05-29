Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry triggers outrage by stating every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose 2024 elections. He backs INDIA bloc to form new government, criticizes BJP-RSS alliance for spreading hatred towards Muslims.

Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry's recent statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections triggered widespread outrage on social media platforms. "It is very important that Modi loses the elections. Every Pakistani wants him (Narendra Modi) to lose," he had told IANS.

It is pertinent to note that Chaudhry had earlier openly admitted to Pakistan's conspiracy behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. He also backed the opposition INDIA bloc to win the Lok Sabha elections and form a new government in India.

"…the BJP-RSS alliance in India is stoking hatred towards Pakistan. Pakistan has no hatred towards India. They (BJP government) are spreading hatred towards Muslims. So, the 'karta-dharta' of this ideology should be defeated," he told the news publication.

The Pakistani leader further extended “best wishes" to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee, to defeat the Narendra Modi government.

His remarks came after Fawad openly appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his party's promise to conduct a wealth redistribution survey if elected to power this year. "The partnership between Congress and Pakistan had been exposed," PM Modi had responded to Chaudhry's praise.

Since its posting, netizens have been outraged by Fawad's statements about PM Modi. One user said, “He’s the same politician of Pakistan. Who accepted in the parliament that it was them who are responsible for the Pulwama attack."

"We know about the love for Pakistan of the Mahagathbandhan and the Congress party. That is why we put the Congress party in the category of anti-national party. And you people should first answer what you have done to the minorities in Pakistan," another user said.

“Not a surprise to see all separatist coming together to set the narrative," the third user commented.

“This guy is a joke but has clearly exposed the opposition! Indian voters know why Pakistan is so keen to see Narendra Modi ousted and they will never let this happen!" the fourth user reacted.

