'Pakistan wants to exist or not': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi warns against state-sponsored terrorism, ‘stop if...’

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday that if Pakistan wants to exit geographically, it must “stop its state-sponsored terrorism.”

Advertisement

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said in Rajasthan on Friday, “India is fully prepared this time.” He warned Pakistan, saying, “We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0.”

“This time, the action will be such that perhaps Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to remain on the world map or not,” he was quoted by news agencies ANI and PTI as saying.

Also Read | Pak govt forced to seek path of negotiation amid PoK protests

Advertisement

“If Pakistan wants to continue with its position in geography, it should stop its state-sponsored terrorism,” Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said.

The Army chief said this while addressing soldiers at Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Friday.

Also Read | IAF chief BIG reveal: India downed 5 Pakistani fighter jets in Op Sindoor

‘If god wants…’ Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi told the soldiers to stay prepared. "Keep yourselves fully prepared now, if god wants, the opportunity will come soon," he said.

Gen. Dwivedi said India has given evidence to the world of the presence of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. “Had India not unearthed this evidence, Pakistan would have hidden all of it,” he said.

Also Read | Rajnath's BIG warning to Pak against aggressive approach towards Sir Creek

The Army chief said the entire world stood with India when it launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

He said the Indian military hit nine targets inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, of which seven were hit by the Army and two by the Air Force.

"We had identified the targets because we only wanted to harm the terrorists. We had aimed to strike their bases. We have no complaints against ordinary Pakistani citizens, so long as their country does not sponsor terrorists. Because terrorists were being sponsored, those terrorist targets were hit," Gen. Dwivedi said.

Replying to a question about his appeal to those living near the international border, he said, "We consider the border population not as ordinary civilians but as soldiers. That means they stand shoulder to shoulder with us in the battle. This is crucial because the coming struggle is the nation's struggle, not just the Army's."

Advertisement

The Army chief said history bears witness that during the 1965 and 1971 wars, ordinary citizens stood shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers.

"We would want them to join us in the days ahead as well. I want to thank them — their zeal boosts the morale of our soldiers," he said.