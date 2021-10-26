Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India: Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India: Imran Khan

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan.
1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Livemint

Khan termed his country's win against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 'historic'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fresh off the heels from Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory over India, Imran Khan on Monday said his country wants to take cricket forward with India.

Fresh off the heels from Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory over India, Imran Khan on Monday said his country wants to take cricket forward with India.

Pakistan Prime Minister made these remarks during his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister made these remarks during his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, Khan termed his country's win against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup "historic".

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, Khan termed his country's win against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup "historic".

"India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours," ARY News quoted Khan as saying. Khan also added that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi.

"India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours," ARY News quoted Khan as saying. Khan also added that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi.

Imran Khan's remarks come a day after Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a famous 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Imran Khan's remarks come a day after Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a famous 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The blockbuster Group 2 clash marked the two team's first T20 meeting since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup and Pakistan was set a competitive target of 152 to win, Babar's side cruised to a history-making win under the lights.

The blockbuster Group 2 clash marked the two team's first T20 meeting since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup and Pakistan was set a competitive target of 152 to win, Babar's side cruised to a history-making win under the lights.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Sunday. Khan is expected to meet the top leadership of Saudi and discuss the situation pertaining to the region. He will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mumbai local train update: Railways to operate 100% Mum ...

Premium

Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares hiked, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bu ...

Premium

Travelling to US? Biden issues new guidelines for air t ...

Premium

India seeks clarity over digital trade

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Sunday. Khan is expected to meet the top leadership of Saudi and discuss the situation pertaining to the region. He will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mumbai local train update: Railways to operate 100% Mum ...

Premium

Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares hiked, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bu ...

Premium

Travelling to US? Biden issues new guidelines for air t ...

Premium

India seeks clarity over digital trade

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!