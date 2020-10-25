Pakistan will continue to face the ire of FATF: Bambawale

You are correct. The opposition political parties have got together under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM, with (Maulana) Fazal-ur-Rahman as its head. Both the PML(N) (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) and the PPP (Pakistan’s People’s Party) are part of it. So, this seems to be a serious attempt by the opposition parties to show Pakistan that there is a political alternative to the current leadership. However, I believe that this opposition unity is aimed at the next general election rather than any great hope of being able to unseat the government before the end of its term. They face the challenge of staying together all the way till the election, which is still some time away. Opposition unity has also got some wind in its sails due to bad governance provided by the Imran Khan leadership. Also factor in that both PPP and PML (N) are discredited in the eyes of the people due to lack of performance in the past. That is why the hope that Fazal-ur-Rahman will provide a relatively fresh face within the Opposition.