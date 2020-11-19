Pakistan will have hard time selling anti-India narrative to US under Joe Biden

However, the reality check for Pakistan is that Indo-US relations are deep and broad-based, something that was underlined by the recent signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). What Pakistan would find uncomfortable is that in 2008, Biden garnered the support of other Democrats to back the India-US civil nuclear deal. Moreover, in an interview in 2006 as a Senator, Biden had stated: 'My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States. If that occurs, the world will be safer.' He now has the opportunity to translate his dream into reality.