Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said he welcomed third party facilitation to bring India and Pakistan to the talks’ table but disputes between the two countries have to be solved by political will on the part of the South Asian neighbours.

In an interview to the Khaleej Times, Qureshi who is in Abu Dhabi on a visit which overlaps with a visit by Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said “We welcome third-party facilitation but, no matter what friends say, the initiative has to be indigenous."

“The political will has to be demonstrated by leadership of India and Pakistan. They can be suggestive and facilitators but, ultimately, it is the people of South Asia who have to decide what kind of future they visualise for the posterity."

"Pakistan would appreciate anyone and everyone, including the UAE, playing a positive and constructive role," he added.

Given the presence of the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers in the UAE at the same time has fuelled speculation of a meeting between the two on Sunday that could thaw ties.

Analysts in India were cautious in their interpretation of Qureshi’s comments given that Pakistan has always sought third party intervention in sorting out the Kashmir dispute between the two countries. India on its part has insisted that problems like Pakistan claiming the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir have to be sorted out bilaterally with no third party involved. Analysts also stopped short of calling the UAE’s actions as “mediation" rather describing it as providing India and Pakistan with a platform where the two sides could sit and talk.

That the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was playing a role in bringing the two sides together surfaced recently with news reports suggesting that the Gulf country was bringing the two sides together. Last week, the UAE’s ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba confirmed that his country played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level."

The reference was to the two countries stating that they would adhere to a 2003 ceasefire in February. That was followed by statements from Pakistan’s prime minister and powerful army chief seeking the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. However, another announcement regarding the potential of reopening trade between the two countries was rolled back by Islamabad within a day, after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding moves from New Delhi. Pakistan has been demanding the restoration of special status on Kashmir that was taken away by the Indian parliament in 2019.

In his interview, Qureshi said that the UAE “recognises that Indians and Pakistanis have contributed to the development of the UAE and it has good relations with both. We are happy with the role it can play."

He however stressed that he was in the UAE “for a bilateral visit and not an India-specific agenda."

“My agenda is UAE-Pakistan and not India-Pakistan," he said, adding that meeting with the Indian foreign minister, who is scheduled to visit the UAE today, is not planned. “I don’t think a meeting is set out with the Indian foreign minister," he told the Khaleej Times.

The Pakistani minister described as “positive" the agreement by the two countries to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire.

"The fact that the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) sent messages to the Pakistani Prime Minister (Imran Khan) on National Day is a positive development. Also, a toned down rhetoric is a positive development," he added.

“The fact that India wants to see a peaceful Afghanistan and region means that they recognise it won’t happen if there are two important players not seeing eye to eye," he said, noting that India will have to revisit some of the unilateral actions that it took which is against the spirit of peace and bilateral discussion. The reference was to India revoking the special status given to Kashmir in August 2019. “If they are willing to revisit those unilateral actions, then Pakistan is willing to sit and talk," he added.

