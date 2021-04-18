Pakistan will welcome third party facilitation for talks with India: Qureshi

The reference was to the two countries stating that they would adhere to a 2003 ceasefire in February. That was followed by statements from Pakistan’s prime minister and powerful army chief seeking the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. However, another announcement regarding the potential of reopening trade between the two countries was rolled back by Islamabad within a day, after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding moves from New Delhi. Pakistan has been demanding the restoration of special status on Kashmir that was taken away by the Indian parliament in 2019.