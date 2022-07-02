The Border Security Force (BSF) turned over a 3-year-old Pakistani boy who unintentionally crossed the International Border (IB) to security personnel of the neighbouring country.
The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over a 3-year-old Pakistani toddler who unintentionally crossed the International Border (IB) to security forces of the neighbouring nation, the officials announced on July 2.
According to the BSF, on July 1 at around 7:15 p.m., soldiers from the 182 Bn BSF's Ferozepur Sector detained a 3-year-old Pakistani boy who had crossed into Indian territory. The statement stated that the aforementioned child was unable to divulge anything and was held in the safe custody of the BSF.
The Pakistani toddler was given back to Pak Rangers at around 9:45 p.m. as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian grounds by BSF because it was an unintentional crossing. "BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers," it read.
On June 29, a ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state.
The Indian side was led by BSF Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers.
"Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander (battalion) level," the spokesperson said.
The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.