Pakistani citizens face up to ₹3 lakh fine or prosecution if they fail to leave India by April 29 deadline

As the ‘Leave India’ notice for Pakistani nationals is in force, any Pakistani who fails to leave the country as per the government deadlines will be arrested and prosecuted. They may face a prison term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum of ₹3 lakh or both.

The Indian government had issued the ‘Leave India’ notice after 26 people were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, overstaying, violating visa conditions, or trespassing in restricted areas could lead to three years in prison and a fine of up to ₹3 lakh.

“Whoever,(a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him or stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3 or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder; (b) contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both,” the Act says.

The deadline for those holding SAARC visas was April 26, while the deadline for those who have medical visas is April 29.

The 12 categories of visas whose holders must leave India by Sunday are — visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

Barring one, all Pak citizens repatriated from Uttar Pradesh All Pakistani citizens barring one have been “expelled” from Uttar Pradesh under the Centre's orders after the Pahalgam terror attack, the state government said on Monday.

The last Pakistani citizen is set to be deported on Wednesday and is under constant surveillance by police and intelligence agencies, the government said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to achieve almost 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours, with only one remaining to be deported, it said, without mentioning the exact number of Pakistani nationals sent back.

15 Pakistanis on short-term visas deported from Mumbai Police have deported 15 Pakistani nationals who were in Mumbai on short-term visas (STVs). Two more Pakistani citizens, who are in Mumbai for medical treatment, will be deported within the next two days, a senior police official said.