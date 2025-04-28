Pakistani citizens face up to ₹3 lakh fine or prosecution if they fail to leave India by April 29 deadline

As the ‘Leave India’ notice for Pakistani nationals is in force, any Pakistani who fails to leave the country as per the government deadlines will be arrested and prosecuted. They may face a prison term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum of ₹3 lakh or both.

“Whoever,(a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him or stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3 or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder; (b) contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both,” the Act says.