Pakistani court sentences militant linked to 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai

In November 2008, a group of 10 young attackers who allegedly sailed from Karachi hijacked an Indian fishing boat, killed its captain and took a rubber dinghy into Mumbai. They then systematically attacked high-end hotels, a train station, a hospital and a Jewish community center over the course of three chaotic days. The 10 were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant group, and Indian investigators later said their actions were directed by phone by handlers in Pakistan. Nine of the attackers were killed by Indian forces. Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor, was arrested, tried and later hanged by Indian authorities.

