The nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action, informed the Navy.

23-member Pakistani crew of hijacked Iranian fishing vessel thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing them and raised 'India Zindabad' slogans on Saturday after the force, under an anti-piracy operation at sea, protected them from nine armed pirates.

The crew were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with fishing activities.

According to a statement shared by Indian Navy's spokesperson, the nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.

The Indian Navy's specialist teams have completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of fishing vessel Al-Kambar, the statement read.

On Friday, the Indian Navy rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew, after more than 12 hours of “intense coercive tactical measures".

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said.

"INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Indian Navy added.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was "reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates," it said.

The Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities".

'Piracy has resurfaced' Piracy incidents east of the Red Sea have resurfaced for the first time in nearly a decade. This comes in the background of Western forces' focus on protecting shipping from attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar, earlier this week, said the piracy has resurfaced "as an industry to gain from the disorder in the region."

He assured that Indian Navy will take affirmative action to prevent that.

On Monday, the Western Seaboard witnessed eight submarines operating together in a recently concluded exercise in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating their high levels of operation readiness.

Indian Navy recently concluded hundred days of naval operations against operations for anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Red Sea.

At the occasion, Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Operation Sankalp has broken the myth of short and swift operations and stressed the need for sustained operations to ensure safety and stability in the oceans. The pace of operations is quite high and we have 11 submarines and 30 warships operating in different parts of the ocean to ensure coverage of all areas of interest,"

(With agency inputs)

