The Border Security Force (BSF) of the Punjab Frontier has reportedly intercepted a drone near the international border in the Gurdaspur sector.

According to the latest updates, the drone retreated to Pakistan after being fired upon by the troops, as reported by ANI.

Currently, a comprehensive search operation is underway in the area.

On April 23, BSF recovered a Pakistani drone, which was shot down near the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village located in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on April 20th.

The drone was sighted at the Bhariyal village post and was observed flying within Indian territory for a duration of five minutes before being intercepted by illumination bombs.