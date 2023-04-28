Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Pakistani drone retreats after being fired by BSF in Gurdaspur sector

Pakistani drone retreats after being fired by BSF in Gurdaspur sector

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint
The drone retreated to Pakistan after being fired upon by the troops.

  • Currently, a comprehensive search operation is underway in the area.

The Border Security Force (BSF) of the Punjab Frontier has reportedly intercepted a drone near the international border in the Gurdaspur sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) of the Punjab Frontier has reportedly intercepted a drone near the international border in the Gurdaspur sector.

According to the latest updates, the drone retreated to Pakistan after being fired upon by the troops, as reported by ANI.

According to the latest updates, the drone retreated to Pakistan after being fired upon by the troops, as reported by ANI.

Currently, a comprehensive search operation is underway in the area.

Currently, a comprehensive search operation is underway in the area.

On April 23, BSF recovered a Pakistani drone, which was shot down near the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

On April 23, BSF recovered a Pakistani drone, which was shot down near the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village located in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on April 20th.

The BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani drone near Bhariyal village located in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on April 20th.

The drone was sighted at the Bhariyal village post and was observed flying within Indian territory for a duration of five minutes before being intercepted by illumination bombs.

The drone was sighted at the Bhariyal village post and was observed flying within Indian territory for a duration of five minutes before being intercepted by illumination bombs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.