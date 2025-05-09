Pakistani drones sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sector, says report

Amid the tensions escalating at a drastic pace between India and Pakistan, the latter's drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sector on Friday, reported defence sources.

Apart from this, explosions were heard in Jammu on Friday evening as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout. Explosions can also be heard in Poonch due to shelling from the Pakistani side.

In the meantime, a complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur of Jammu Division, and sirens were heard. Also in Punjab, a complete blackout has been enforced in Firozpur, while sirens and explosions could be heard.

This is the second day when Pakistan has escalated the tensions and attacked India with its drones.

With agency inputs.