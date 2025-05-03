Pakistani dry fruits, chemicals, other goods likely entering India through Sri Lanka, Indonesia and UAE, claims official

Goods like dry fruits and chemicals worth $500 million are believed to be entering India through third countries including the UAE, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, an official said.

According to the official, it is said that a substantial proportion of $500 million exports from Pakistan which were earlier directly exported to India are now being rerouted through other countries.

Pakistani commodities routed via third countries While Pakistani fruits, dry dates, leather, and textiles are repackaged and relabeled in the UAE for exports to India, chemicals are likely to be routed through Singapore.

Similarly, Indonesia is being used as a transit route for Pakistani cement, soda ash, and textile raw materials. From Sri Lanka, it is expected that Pakistani dried fruits, salt, and leather goods were being shipped to India.

"This comprehensive ban imposed by India including a ban on indirect exports would enable the customs authorities to prevent Pakistan exports from entering India through circumvention," an official said.

India bans imports from Pakistan India on Saturday imposed a ban on import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to take "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

In fresh punitive measures against Pakistan that came into effect immediately amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India also suspended exchange of mails, parcels from the neighbouring country via air and surface routes.

India on Saturday suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports, in fresh punitive measures against Islamabad in view of the cross border linkages to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi's new measures came amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the deadly terror attack last week that killed 26 people.

Besides banning entry of Pakistani ships into Indian ports, India also barred Indian ships from visiting Pakistani ports, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS).