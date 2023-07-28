Pakistani girl arrested at Jaipur airport, was trying to book return ticket without passport1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
- The girl has been identified as Ghazal Parveen and is resident of Pakistan’s Lahore
Jaipur Airport police on 28 July informed that they have arrested a 16-year-old Pakistani girl who failed to produce a passport and visa for booking a ticket back to her country, reported Hindustan Times.
The girl has been identified as Ghazal Parveen and is a resident of Pakistan’s Lahore, says the report. It added that Parveen arrived in India three years ago with her aunt and since then both of them were staying in Sikar’s Shrimadhopur.
On Friday, Parveen visited the Jaipur airport with two other men to get a ticket as she wanted to return to her country.
The station house officer (SHO) of the Jaipur Airport Police Station, Dikpal Singh said, as HT quoted, “We have also held those two men. The girl said that she traveled to India three years ago on a flight. But she has no idea how her aunt visited the country without any documents. We are still interrogating the girl. Her aunt will also be questioned later."
The recent incident reminds of a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, Anju, who married her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah and became Fatima. Anju has travelled from India to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province via the Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar on July 21 to meet Nasrullah, whom she connected with on Facebook in 2019.
ALSO READ: 'Let her die there,' says father of Anju, now married to Facebook friend Nasrullah in Pakistan
Anju previously married Arvind from Rajasthan's Alwar, with whim she has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, expressed deep sorrow and disappointment over her actions.
Speaking to reporters in Bouna village, Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, Thomas lamented that Anju had abandoned her husband and two children without any consideration for their well-being. He believed that if she had made such a decision, she should have first divorced her husband before taking such a drastic step.
In another incident, a Pakistani mother of four -- Seema Ghulam Haider -- illegally entered India to be with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she met while playing PUBG.
In another incident, a Pakistani mother of four -- Seema Ghulam Haider -- illegally entered India to be with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she met while playing PUBG.