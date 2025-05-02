Pakistani hackers again target Indian websites; bid t o post messages mocking Pahalgam terror victims thwarted

Even after several failed attempts to violate India’s cyberspace, Pakistan-sponsored hackers continued their cyber offensives on Thursday.

Among the latest cyberattacks, Pakistan-based hacking groups such as "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" targeted the websites of Army Public School in Nagrota and Sunjuwan and attempted to deface them with messages mocking the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

A website catering to ex-servicemen's healthcare services was defaced.

India's layered cybersecurity architecture detected the intrusions in real-time and quickly traced their origin to Pakistan.

Amid Pakistan's growing frustrations, repeated attempts have been made by hackers operating the neighbouring country to target websites meant for children, old age veterans and other innocent people.

The hacking of the Army Institute of Hotel Management's website and Indian Air Force veterans further illustrates the Pakistani establishment's intent to provoke and escalate tensions in the digital battlespace.

On April 29, Pakistan had redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites after finding mission-critical national networks impenetrable.

Operating under the moniker "IOK Hacker" - Internet of Khilafah, the group tried to deface pages, disrupt online services and harvest personal data.

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 8th night Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said on Friday.

This is the eighth consecutive night of unprovoked firing along the LoC, amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Civilians living along the LoC and IB have begun cleaning their community and individual bunkers to make them habitable in case shelling happens.

“During the night of May 1-2, 2025, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire from posts across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.