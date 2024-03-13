Pakistani Hindu refugees get interim relief, Delhi HC orders authorities not to demolish Majnu Ka Tilla camp till next hearing
Petitioner had sought directions not to demolish the Pakistani Hindu Refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla till an alternative piece of land is allotted to the Hindu refugees
In an interim relief to Pakistani Hindu refugees, the Delhi high court has ordered authorities not to take any coercive action in relation to the proposed demolition of their refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi.
