In an interim relief to Pakistani Hindu refugees, the Delhi high court has ordered authorities not to take any coercive action in relation to the proposed demolition of their refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

High Court Justice Mini Pushkarna on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the central government on a petition against a public notice dated March 4, 2024 which has been pasted in the area asking the residents to vacate the camp, failing which it will be demolished by the concerned authority.

“Considering the statement made on behalf of the then additional solicitor general of India, as recorded in order dated 29th May, 2013 in WP(C) No. 3712/2013 that the Union of India shall make endeavour to extend all support to the Hindu community which has entered India from Pakistan, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing," the court said in an interim order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The petitioner had sought directions not to demolish the Pakistani Hindu Refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tilla till an alternative piece of land is allotted to the Hindu refugees, especially in view of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that protects persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The high court also noted that a statement was earlier made on behalf of the Centre in another matter on extending support to the Pakistani nationals belonging to minority communities.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on March 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the petition, the petitioner had stated that Pakistani Hindu refugees have been living at Majnu Ka Tilla for years. Basic facilities have been provided to them by the authorities, and their children are studying in nearby government schools.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that all the encroachment on the Yamuna floodplain adjacent to the south of the Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara on the Yamuna river belt has to be removed, said the DDA.

