Pakistani intruder apprehended in Amritsar: BSF

Pakistani intruder apprehended in Amritsar

Published21 May 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Attari: A BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (PTI)

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended after he crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He was handed over to local police for further investigation.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed the movement of a person, who crossed the International Border and started approaching the border fence on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said.

"In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him," the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani national was apprehended from the border area adjacent to village Karimpura in Amritsar.

