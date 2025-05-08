Pakistani intruder killed by BSF in Punjab's Ferozpur sector day after Operation Sindoor; details here

The Pakistani intruder was observed crossing the International Border purposefully and moving towards border security fence taking advantage of darkness. He was fired upon by vigilant BSF troops after challenging in the Ferozpur sector. After day break the body was handed over to the police, sources further reaveld.



The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory cross-border operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.



Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended another Pakistani national in Punjab's Gurdaspur district for allegedly attempting to infiltrate Indian territory, officials said.



The individual was identified as Muhammad Hussain and has since been handed over to the Punjab Police and is in custody. Husnain was found carrying a Pakistani identification card and a small amount of Pakistani currency. During initial questioning, he stated that he had crossed the border unintentionally and was unaware of the exact demarcation line. No suspicious items were discovered in his possession, and preliminary investigations have not indicated any links to espionage or terrorist activities.