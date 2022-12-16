On December 15, Islamabad’s funding and propagation of terrorism came under fire from S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs (MEA), who urged Pakistan to straighten up and attempt to be a good neighbour. During a media stakeout at the UN, he was responding to a query from a Pakistani reporter who had charged India with supporting terrorism.

The sharp remarks from the MEA were made in response to a statement made by Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's state minister for foreign affairs, in which she claimed that India was employing terrorists to destabilise Pakistan.

When Hillary Clinton last visited Pakistan over ten years ago, Hina Rabbani Khar was Pakistan’s foreign minister, Jaishankar said. Clinton, who was standing next to Khar, said it was impossible to have a snake in your backyard and expect it to attack your neighbour only. Ultimately, it will bite the people who keep it there, the MEA added while quoting the former US Secretary of State.

Jaishankar shot back with a scathing rejoinder, saying that the world is neither stupid nor forgetful. He said that the journalist had chosen a wrong person about the duration of support for terrorism. It is the Pakistani ministers who will be able to clarify how long Pakistan plans to practise terrorism, he added.

"The world increasingly calls out countries, organisations indulging in terrorism...my advice is to clean up your act and try to be good a neighbour," the MEA said.

Many of us are experiencing brain fog as a result of COVID in the last two and a half years, Jaishankar said sarcastically. However, the world is still aware of the people whose fingerprints are on several regional and international operations, he said while making a direct reference to Pakistan’s hand in promoting terrorism.

Jaishankar earlier launched a veiled attack on Pakistan by saying that it should never be necessary to defend actions that the rest of the world deems objectionable. It also holds true for hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament, neither of which may be used as justification for preaching before the UN Security Council, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

