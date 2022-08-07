Pakistani journalist lauds PM Modi’s gesture for heartbroken wrestler

Pakistani journalist lauds PM Modi’s gesture for heartbroken wrestler3 min read . 03:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a heartbroken athlete, Pooja Gehlot, that her Commonwealth Games bronze medal called for a celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier informed an emotional athlete named Pooja Gehlot that her bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games called for a celebration and not an apology. PM Modi’s gesture has now received appreciation on social media from individuals all around the world.
People from nations like Pakistan praised Modi's inspiring action and criticised the complacency of their own leaders, who might not even be aware that athletes were taking home medals.
Gehlot gave it her all at the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling semi-finals at the current Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but she was unable to prevail. She did not attempt to conceal her unhappiness during the post-game press conference.
Gehlot, who was overcome with emotion as she spoke to the media, expressed her disappointment at not winning the competition and instead taking home the bronze medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened after spotting the athlete's unhappiness in a video published by ANI and tried to comfort and inspire her.
"Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead...keep shining!" PM Modi said in a post.
The response quickly gained popularity as numerous other people submitted supportive comments for the distressed athlete. But a lot more people complimented Modi for his kind action. One of the earliest responses came from Shiraz Hassan, a journalist for the Pakistani media, who contrasted Modi's approach with that of leaders in the neighbouring nation.
"This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever saw such message from Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals" Hassan tweeted.
Another user of the internet cited the tweet and claimed that this was the precise justification for why Modi was the finest.
"When the PM himself motivates and encourages you...Respect. We are proud of you Pooja Gehlot," said a Twitter user by the name Gautam Anand.
Another user Tarangini Das said that gestures like these were what made Modi different from all other leaders.
"This is what makes PM Modi different from all other PMs we have had. He stands with our sportsmen like no one ever did. We are proud of Pooja Gehlot. Even participating and training for such tough games is an achievement. You have won bronze. It's a huge success," the user said.
Another netizen said that no matter what a person's political views, the gesture should be respected. "A person's political views might differ but this gesture deserves an appreciation," he posted.
Many people compared Modi's leadership style to that of a father figure or head of a family who looks out for each member. The Indian sports community has long piqued Prime Minister Modi's attention, and he keeps in touch with many of them on a regular basis.
India's wrestling contingent ended their 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with all twelve wrestlers earning medals. It was one of the best performances ever by the grapplers at the games.
Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in women's 50 kg at the Commonwealth Games. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.
Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took a 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze.
(With ANI inputs)
