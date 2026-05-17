Pakistani LeT terrorist infiltrates Kashmir for attacks — ends up getting hair transplant in Srinagar instead

A Pakistani terrorist accused of entering Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba reportedly put his mission on hold to undergo a hair transplant in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

The case is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Terror suspect entered Kashmir to carry out attacks The accused, identified as Mohammed Usman Jatt, also known by the alias “Chinese”, allegedly crossed into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan with instructions to carry out terror attacks on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Officials said Jatt, a resident of Lahore and a trained operative of the banned outfit, was active in north and central Kashmir after infiltrating the Valley through its northern region.

During questioning, he reportedly shared details about the locations where he stayed and the people he met after entering Kashmir.

According to investigators, Jatt told interrogators that life in Kashmir was very different from the picture presented to him during terror training sessions in Pakistan.

He allegedly said his priorities changed after witnessing the day-to-day life of people in the Valley, which he claimed was completely different from what militants had been taught across the border.

Jatt was arrested by Srinagar Police early last month along with Abdullah, alias “Abu Hureira”, who officials described as one of the longest-surviving Lashkar terrorists.

Investigators said the pair had been assigned the task of establishing sleeper terror bases outside Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the wider national and international implications of the case, it was later handed over to the NIA.

Hair transplant reportedly arranged in Srinagar Officials claimed that Jatt had long struggled with severe hair loss, which had affected his confidence for years.

While staying in the upper areas of Srinagar, he reportedly came into contact with Pakistani terrorists identified as Zargam and Abdullah alias “Abu Huriera”. During this period, he was allegedly introduced to a shopkeeper believed to be linked to the terror network.

Also Read | Pak-based TRF claims responsibility for Kashmir terror attack

According to officials, the shop owner had undergone a hair transplant himself. After learning about the procedure, Jatt reportedly became interested and repeatedly requested help in arranging treatment.

Investigators said he was eventually taken to a clinic in Srinagar, where the procedure was carried out. Officials added that he sometimes stayed overnight at the clinic during treatment.

Travelled to Punjab after procedure After the transplant, Jatt allegedly travelled by passenger vehicle to Jammu before boarding a sleeper bus to Punjab on his way to Malerkotla.

Officials said he spent time there watching Turkish television shows and trying to learn English while remaining in contact with terror associates.

During interrogation, information provided by Jatt reportedly helped police uncover an alleged network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba in north Kashmir and Srinagar city.

Also Read | LeT prison radicalisation: Psychiatrist among 3 arrested by NIA in 2023 case

The arrested terrorist told his interrogators that he wanted to make a genuine Aadhar card, PAN card and eventually a passport to escape from India like Umar alias 'Khargosh' (rabbit), who managed to get a passport and has since fled to Indonesia, from where he is believed to have used another forged travel document and stationed himself somewhere in a Gulf country, the officials said.

Umar, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, had infiltrated into India after 2012 and fled using the forged passport procured from Jaipur in Rajasthan in 2024, the officials said.

This unearthing of an interstate LeT module comes nearly six months after the 'Al Falah module' was busted in November 2025 by the Srinagar police which unravelled a network comprising highly educated professionals, mostly doctors, who had been radicalised to carry out terrorist activities.

One of the accused was the Al Falah University's Dr Umer-un Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10 last year, killing more than a dozen people.