Pakistani Muslims applaud PM Modi for interfaith respect

Pakistani Muslims applaud PM Modi for interfaith respect2 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling to Australia in May to take part in the QUAD leadership summit.
Several religious communities including Pakistani Muslims appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Australia for his ‘ability to respect all communities'. The Vishwa Sadbhawana event an initiative of the NID foundation was organized at Bunjil Palace in Melbourne in Australia on April 23.
Religious leaders, intellectuals, scholars, preachers and researchers attended the event organized by the NID Foundation in association with The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), NID Foundation New Delhi, and Namdhari Sikh Society.
Dr. Tariq Butt, a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who hailed from Lahore said, "I think there is now more outreach between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims altogether. We want to bring more commonalities than differences. Modi hai toh mumkin hai."
He asserted that PM Modi is doing the right thing by encouraging the communities to engage with other communities to promote harmony and peace, according to the news agency ANI.
Sadbhawana event is an initiative begun by NID Foundation taking the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' where he called the whole world as 'one family', to every corner of the world.
Tahar Shakir from Karachi, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community said, "We recently had an event where we had a university, a new chapter of our university - Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai's Marol, and Modiji himself had come and one of the things he said to us was that please don't call with a lot of honorifics. I am a part of your household."
"We now have a good relationship and we have enjoyed a really good time in the last nine years and our community respects PM Modi. Our community will be there in Sydney to greet him when he arrives," he added.
Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia also lauded PM Modi for trying to bring peace, ANI reported. "Whatever news I see, I feel that he is working very hard, he is bringing all religions at one platform, talking about their progress, trying to bring peace. I think he's trying his best."
Philip James Huggins, Bishop in the Anglican Church of Australia pointed out that the relationship between India and Australia has blossomed under the leadership of PM Modi.
PM Modi will be traveling to Australia in May to take part in the QUAD leadership summit. The announcement was made during the joint press conference hosted by the Prime Minister along with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who was on a four-day visit to India in March.
(With ANI inputs)
