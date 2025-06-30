Pakistani national apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri for aiding infiltrators along LoC: Report

Security forces on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani national near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, officials confirmed.

The individual, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Arib Ahmed, was captured in a forward area of the Bhimber Gali sector. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his presence near the sensitive border zone, ANI reported.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding a fresh attempt to push terrorists across the LoC, the Army, along with the BSF, initiated a well-coordinated counter-infiltration operation on Sunday. Vigilant troops, maintaining an aggressive surveillance posture in the rugged terrain of the Gambhir area, detected suspicious movement by a group of four to five heavily armed individuals attempting to exploit the difficult terrain and dense foliage to infiltrate,” Hindustan Times reported, citing a defence official.

“During the subsequent operation, one individual—later identified as a guide facilitating the infiltration—was successfully apprehended. The remaining four terrorists, believed to be members of JeM, are suspected to have sustained injuries while attempting to escape and were forced to retreat across the LoC under the cover of thick foliage and adverse weather conditions,” a defence official told Hindustan Times.

“Presently, he is being questioned by the security forces,” officials told ANI.

In a similar incident last month, a Pakistani national was apprehended from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Pakistani national was detained by Border Security Force (BSF) troops after he illegally crossed the border in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab.