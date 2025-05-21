India expels another official working at Pakistan High Commission, ordered to leave country in 24 hours

India on Wednesday expelled another official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

However, the MEA did not divulge the charges against the Pakistani national.

This is the second incident in a span of seven days when a Pakistani official has been declared persona non grata.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” said the MEA.

India also issued a demarche to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi.

“Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” said the MEA.

Advertisement

The actions came amid ongoing tensions between the two countries after Pahalgam attack and India's retaliatory military offensive in which nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were destroyed under Operation Sindoor.

On May 13, an officer named Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish was expelled for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The development comes amid the arrest of Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on charges of espionage, to whom the Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing as an asset.

Also Read | No handshakes as BSF troops, Pakistani Rangers resume beating retreat ceremony

In 2023, Malhotra came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission where she went to seek a visa to visit the neighbouring nation, reported PTI quoting an FIR lodged at Civil Lines Police Station on May 16.

Advertisement