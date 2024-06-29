Pakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections

Pakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections

AP
Updated29 Jun 2024
Pakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections
Pakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lower house of Parliament on Friday denounced a U.S. congressional resolution that called this week for an independent investigation into allegations that Pakistan's parliamentary elections earlier this year were massively rigged.

The Pakistani resolution, introduced by ruling party lawmaker Shaista Malik, was adopted by the National Assembly despite objections from lawmakers from the party of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who say the Feb. 8 vote was rigged.

Malik in a televised speech said the U.S. resolution passed Wednesday was “completely against the facts.” She said Pakistan would not tolerate any such interference in its internal affairs.

The latest development came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected the U.S. congressional resolution, which stunned authorities in Pakistan.

On Friday, Islamabad said it has decided to appoint a new ambassador to the U.S. to replace Masood Khan.

At a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baluch, said Khan would be replaced by diplomat Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. However, she said the new appointment had already been under consideration.

Baluch said Pakistan regretted the resolution adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The resolution clearly stems from an inadequate and erroneous understanding of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan. It is also an unsolicited interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs,” she said.

The latest development came a day after an appeals court in Pakistan upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence for Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage, which was found to be unlawful. The couple denied they violated a mandatory three-month waiting period — a requirement of Islamic law enforced by Pakistani law.

Though Pakistan's top leadership expressed anger over the U.S. resolution, Khan's party hailed it, saying its victory in the election was converted into a defeat by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khan's party won the most seats but fell short of a simple majority to form a government. That paved the way for Khan's political rivals to form a coalition government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster from power in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament, has repeatedly offered a dialogue with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which has a strong presence in the parliament.

However, Khan's party has rejected the offer, saying Sharif's came into power through a fraud vote.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaPakistani parliament denounces US congressional resolution calling for a probe into recent elections

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue