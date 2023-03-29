Pakistani people chase wheat flour trucks as economic crises deepens- Video2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The crisis in Pakistan is touching new heights with two people reportedly losing their life on Tuesday while queuing for flour
As the Pakistani government negotiates financial aid from global agencies, the country is reeling under severe economic crises, signs of which are evident on roads now. A video is doing rounds on social media where hundreds of people in Pakistan can be seen running behind a truck carrying wheat flour.
