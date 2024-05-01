India and Pakistan share one of the most militarised international borders in the world. At a time when the two nations continue to remain at loggerheads on several international platforms, Pakistan's fighter Shahzaib Rindh shared a heartfelt message for the people of the two nations at a Karate Combat event in Dubai. Rindh won the event by defeating India's Rana Singh. However, what followed after his victory has been winning hearts on social media. Rindh celebrated his victory by holding the flags of both Pakistan and India.

His gesture won applause from the audience of the Karate Combat event. While sharing a powerful message advocating India-Pakistan friendship, Shahzaib dedicated the event finale to peaceful relations between the two nations. He also declared that India and Pakistan are not enemies and together the two nations can do anything.

“This fight was for peace. We are not enemies, we are together. Together we can do anything. This fight is for Pakistan and India’s friendship and being closer," he said at the event held in Dubai on April 21.

Shahzaib Rindh won the face-off match against Rana Singh 2-1. The two players indulged in a tough battle, which stretched into the third round.

Shahzaib Rindh earns praises from Salman Khan

Shahzaib also adulated Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was present at the event. In his message from the stage, Shahzaib thanked Khan and shared how he idolised the Dabang actor since childhood. He also said that fighting in front of Salman Khan was a big moment in his life.

“I want to thank Salman Khan for coming here. He’s my superstar. I’ve been watching your movies since childhood," he said. His gesture after the match also received applause from Salman Khan, who interacted with Shahzaib after the match.

Not only Salman Khan, but social media is also showering love upon the Pakistani athlete. Many lauded his message of solidarity advocating peace between India and Pakistan.

