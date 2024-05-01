Pakistani player waves Indian flag: Shahzaib Rindh wins hearts after win against India, ‘Together, we can do anything…
Shahzaib Rindh won a face-off match against Rana Singh, dedicating the victory to peace between Pakistan and India. He thanked Salman Khan for his support and emphasised unity between the two nations at a Karate Combat event in Dubai.
India and Pakistan share one of the most militarised international borders in the world. At a time when the two nations continue to remain at loggerheads on several international platforms, Pakistan's fighter Shahzaib Rindh shared a heartfelt message for the people of the two nations at a Karate Combat event in Dubai. Rindh won the event by defeating India's Rana Singh. However, what followed after his victory has been winning hearts on social media. Rindh celebrated his victory by holding the flags of both Pakistan and India.