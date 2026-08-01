'Pakistani propaganda': PIB fact checks digitally altered video that shows PM Modi threatening Jantar Mantar protesters

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral video circulating on social media that falsely claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi said action would be taken against students who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a post on X on Saturday, the PIB Fact Check unit said the clip, being shared by what it described as "Pakistani propaganda accounts", has been digitally manipulated.

"This video is fake and has been digitally manipulated. The Prime Minister did NOT make any such remark regarding the student protesters," PIB Fact Check said.

The agency urged people to rely only on official sources for verified information and cautioned against sharing manipulated content online.







What PM Modi actually said The viral clip has been altered from an original video in which Prime Minister Modi spoke about the passage of the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through Parliament.

In the original message, posted on Instagram, the Prime Minister said the legislation would make India's examination system "more robust" and outlined the government's efforts to curb paper leaks.

Addressing students, PM Modi said the government had taken several steps, including setting up a task force to develop a fool-proof examination system, establishing fast-track courts, consulting states and strengthening the legal framework to tackle paper leaks.

"We have initiated successive steps towards a trustworthy education system. It included setting up of a task force, fast-track courts, and considering the viewpoints of states. Because, since the past few decades, state and the Union governments have been facing the problem of exam-paper leaks," the Prime Minister said in the video statement.





PM's warning to paper leak mafia He also warned that the "paper leak mafia" would face strict legal action and said he would continue engaging with students on the issue.

"The future of children was facing uncertainties. Education reform is mandatory for all states and the Centre. It requires the use of technology. Any group organising paper leaks, those who play with the future of the country's children, will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister asserted.

At no point in the original video did the Prime Minister say that action would be taken against students who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest or make any remarks threatening the protesters, according to the PIB.