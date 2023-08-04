Pakistani national Seema Haider has made waves since crossing over to India with her four children earlier this year. While the Ministry of External Affairs continues to investigate the matter, Haider has reportedly secured an entry into both Bollywood and Indian politics. Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader Masoom Kishor had broached the possibility of Haider joining the BJP ally earlier this week.

“Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India...There is no question of including her in our party...If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan…" Union Minister Ramdas Athawale however clarified. The 30-year-old has also reportedly auditioned for a film based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. According to reports representatives from Jani Firefox Production House had met with her for an audition earlier this week. The Pakistani national however indicated that she would act in the film (as a RAW officer) after getting a clean chit from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Meanwhile the Sashastra Seema Bal has suspended an inspector and a jawan for alleged dereliction of duty in checking the bus in which Haider had entered India. The SSB guards the India-Nepal border and the officials in question had been responsible for checking the passenger vehicle on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources told news agency PTI that the duo had been suspended pending a full inquiry. A full court of inquiry procedure will begin against them and all the aspects of the incident that were not covered during the preliminary investigation will be probed, besides the role of other personnel on duty that day.

Haider hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan and had crossed the border via Nepal with her young children in order to live with Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena. The couple first met in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

(With inputs from agencies)