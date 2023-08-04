Pakistani Seema Haider to join Ramdas Athawale's party? Union Minister says…2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Pakistani national Seema Haider has reportedly made a bid to enter Bollywood and Indian politics even as authorities investigate her entry into India.
Pakistani national Seema Haider has made waves since crossing over to India with her four children earlier this year. While the Ministry of External Affairs continues to investigate the matter, Haider has reportedly secured an entry into both Bollywood and Indian politics. Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader Masoom Kishor had broached the possibility of Haider joining the BJP ally earlier this week.
Meanwhile the Sashastra Seema Bal has suspended an inspector and a jawan for alleged dereliction of duty in checking the bus in which Haider had entered India. The SSB guards the India-Nepal border and the officials in question had been responsible for checking the passenger vehicle on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Sources told news agency PTI that the duo had been suspended pending a full inquiry. A full court of inquiry procedure will begin against them and all the aspects of the incident that were not covered during the preliminary investigation will be probed, besides the role of other personnel on duty that day.
Haider hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan and had crossed the border via Nepal with her young children in order to live with Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena. The couple first met in 2019 over the online game PUBG.
(With inputs from agencies)