Pakistani social media handles now accessible in India? What we know so far

Are social media handles of Pakistani entertainment and news channels and those of the country's celebrities now accessible in India? Reports claim that some of them were accessible in India for a brief period. However, they were blocked again on Thursday.

Government sources blamed a "system glitch" that "unblocked" the social media handles "for a bit". These handles have been blocked again.

The Centre had banned streaming of 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels “for spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India" in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that had killed 26 people.