Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

The operation was jointly carried out by the Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, based on intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt. After eliminating the terrorist, the Army recovered war-like stores, including an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Shiladitya Ray
Published15 Mar 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Image showing an Indian Army personnel. Image for representational purposes.
Image showing an Indian Army personnel. Image for representational purposes.(X/@ChinarcorpsIA)

The Indian Army killed a Pakistani terrorist during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The operation — OP DIGGI 2 — was jointly carried out by the Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, based on intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt.

While combing the area, alert troops spotted movement in the thicket and cornered a Pakistani terrorist, who opened "indiscriminate fire", the Chinar Corps said.

The terrorist was then eliminated by Army personnel and war-like stores, including an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition was recovered.

The operation is still underway.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

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Shiladitya Ray

Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More

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