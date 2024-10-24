‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army’s vehicle’: BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’

A terrorist attack in Kashmir on Thursday resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including Indian Army soldiers. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with assurances of retaliation from BJP leaders and concerns raised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the ongoing violence.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:11 PM IST
‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army's vehicle’: BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’ | Representational image
‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army’s vehicle’: BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’ | Representational image(PTI)

Several people including Indian Army soldiers were killed on Thursday evening as terrorists attacked their vehicle in Kashmir. The incident has prompted outrage across party lines with BJP chief President Ravinder Raina assuring a "befitting reply" from the Indian Army. Meanwhile newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the recent spate of attacks a “matter of serious concern” for the region.

“Coward Pakistani terrorists attacked the vehicle of an Indian army...The police and army have launched the search operation...The terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for it. Efforts are being made from Pakistan to disturb the peace and harmony of J&K...The Indian army will give a befitting reply to these terrorists,” Raina said.

Two porters working with the Army were killed on Thursday while four people, including three soldiers, were injured as terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army’s vehicle’: BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.