A terrorist attack in Kashmir on Thursday resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including Indian Army soldiers. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with assurances of retaliation from BJP leaders and concerns raised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the recent spate of attacks a "matter of serious concern" for the region.

“Coward Pakistani terrorists attacked the vehicle of an Indian army...The police and army have launched the search operation...The terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for it. Efforts are being made from Pakistan to disturb the peace and harmony of J&K...The Indian army will give a befitting reply to these terrorists," Raina said.