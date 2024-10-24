Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army's vehicle’: BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’

‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army's vehicle’: BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’

Livemint

A terrorist attack in Kashmir on Thursday resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including Indian Army soldiers. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with assurances of retaliation from BJP leaders and concerns raised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the ongoing violence.

‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army's vehicle’: BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina says ‘will have to pay heavy…’ | Representational image

Several people including Indian Army soldiers were killed on Thursday evening as terrorists attacked their vehicle in Kashmir. The incident has prompted outrage across party lines with BJP chief President Ravinder Raina assuring a "befitting reply" from the Indian Army. Meanwhile newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the recent spate of attacks a “matter of serious concern" for the region.

“Coward Pakistani terrorists attacked the vehicle of an Indian army...The police and army have launched the search operation...The terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for it. Efforts are being made from Pakistan to disturb the peace and harmony of J&K...The Indian army will give a befitting reply to these terrorists," Raina said.

Two porters working with the Army were killed on Thursday while four people, including three soldiers, were injured as terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

