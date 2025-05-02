Pakistani troops engage in unprovoked firing along LoC for eighth day; Indian Army responds

Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

The exchange of fire took place despite a hotline conversation between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Tuesday, held amid escalating tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Army said in a post on X, “During the night of 01-02 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner”

The firing, initially involving small arms, said the Indian Army.

This incident marked the eighth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistan began its ceasefire violations with unprovoked small-arms fire targeting multiple posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir. The violations quickly extended to the Poonch and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region.

On Tuesday night, Pakistani troops opened fire on several positions along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district, later expanding the firing to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

These incidents mark a continued pattern of aggression since the night of April 24—just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Since then, Pakistani forces have repeatedly engaged in unprovoked firing across various locations along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley.

India and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2021, when the DGMOs of both nations agreed to uphold the 2003 agreement aimed at maintaining peace along the de facto boundary.

However, the situation has evolved considerably since then. India and Pakistan share a 3,323 km-long border, which is divided into three segments: the International Border (IB), stretching approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to Akhnoor in Jammu; the Line of Control (LoC), covering about 740 km from Jammu to Leh; and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), a 110 km stretch separating Indian and Pakistani positions in the Siachen region from NJ 9842 to Indira Col.