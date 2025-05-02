Pakistani troops engage in unprovoked firing along LoC for eighth day; Indian Army responds

However, the situation has evolved considerably since then. India and Pakistan share a 3,323 km-long border, which is divided into three segments: the International Border (IB), stretching approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to Akhnoor in Jammu; the Line of Control (LoC), covering about 740 km from Jammu to Leh; and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), a 110 km stretch separating Indian and Pakistani positions in the Siachen region from NJ 9842 to Indira Col.