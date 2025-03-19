Pakistani woman crosses border into India to escape husband’s abuse, saw route on Google

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night caught a 30-year-old Pakistani woman while she was attempting to infiltrate into India through the border in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, reported News18.

Now, the security agencies are working to uncover the mystery behind the woman’s unauthorised entry into the country.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik, the woman has been identified as Amaira and she claimed to be from Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

DSP Kaushik confirmed the woman had not yet been handed over to the police, and both BSF and intelligence agencies were still questioning her to determine the motive behind her entry.

Advertisement

The woman claimed that she fled Balochistan due to domestic violence. However, her conflicting statements and suspicious search history have forced authorities to dig deeper into her background. The woman mentioned she is from Daghri Khan village in the restive Kech district of Balochistan.

What did the woman claim? In her claim, the woman stated that she was trying to escape domestic abuse by her husband, Wasim, who runs a shop in both Balochistan and Muscat.

She added that she had taken refuge at her parents’ house in Karachi before deciding to cross the border into India.

However, when the security personnel investigated the woman’s mobile phone and search history, they said she searched about the status of women in India on Google and concluded that the situation for women in India was better than in Pakistan. “Impressed by this, she decided to escape to India," News18 quoted the officer as saying.

Advertisement

Used Google Maps to navigate: Interestingly, the woman allegedly used Google Maps to navigate her way to the international border.

She was detained by the BSF near the Vijeta border post in the Anupgarh sector, said Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav. Later, she was handed over to Anupgarh police for further questioning.

So far, the police have not found any evidence of espionage or other suspicious activity, but are cautious due to the sensitive nature of the India-Pakistan border. Apart from this, the security agencies are mulling to conduct a mental health evaluation to assess her psychological state.