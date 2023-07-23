‘My children and I’ll not increase burden on India,' Pakistan's Seema Haider falls sick3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally, fell ill after being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad. Haider has submitted a mercy petition to the President, seeking permission to stay in India with her supposed husband, Sachin Meena.
Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India without a visa in May, and her supposed Indian 'husband' Sachin Meena, fell ill on Saturday morning following their recent questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
