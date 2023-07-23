Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India without a visa in May, and her supposed Indian 'husband' Sachin Meena, fell ill on Saturday morning following their recent questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

On Friday, Haider submitted a mercy petition to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking permission for herself and her four children to remain at her "matrimonial home" in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Seema Haider, represented by Supreme Court advocate AP Singh, has also requested an oral hearing from the president regarding her case. The petition, which was received at the President's secretariat, outlines that Haider, aged 30 and a Pakistani citizen, is deeply in love with 22-year-old Sachin Meena, who resides in Greater Noida, India.

Also Read: Seema Haider files for Indian citizenship, pleads for mercy from President Murmu

She explains that she arrived in India with her four children to live with him. Haider further claims to have embraced Hinduism and asserts that she and Meena got married following Hindu rites and rituals at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

"...Hon'ble madam, the petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated," Haider stated.

"If you show mercy, the petitioner will spend the rest of her life with her husband, four minor children and matrimonial relative will be grateful that you gave chance to make something of myself and to be a source of strength and support matrimonial petitioner can. The petitioner will finally be able to live a life with dignity in India...," she stated in the petition.

On Saturday, a video emerged, purportedly showing Seema Haider in an unwell condition, receiving glucose drips. The video indicated that she might be experiencing dehydration or low blood sugar levels, as glucose drips are typically administered to address such health issues.

In an interview with a Hindi news portal, Haider claimed that she fell ill after hearing news against her. “It also hurts why people are speaking wrong about me. No one has spoken well about me even once," she told the portal.

Haider also said, “I don't think that my four children and I will increase any burden on India. If I get citizenship, I will show myself as a good person. I won't betray."

Seema Haider is a Pakistani national who entered India illegally through Nepal on May 13. Haider's role is questionable because of many other such activities on the border.

Haider hails from Sindh province in Pakistan. According to her, she got in touch with Meena while playing the online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually, the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other.

Haider explained that she had arrived to reside with Meena, who resides in the Rabupura region of Greater Noida. On July 4, local authorities arrested Haider for illegally entering India, and Meena was also taken into custody for harbouring illegal immigrants. Nonetheless, a local court granted them bail on July 7, and since then, they have been living together in a residence in Rabupura along with her four children.

Despite the ongoing investigation by Noida police into her illegal stay in India, Seema Haider has submitted the petition seeking permission to continue living in India with Sachin Meena.

The couple was previously questioned by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police for a two-day period. Haider has expressed her desire not to return to Pakistan and has stated her intention to remain with Meena. She has also asserted that she has embraced Hinduism.