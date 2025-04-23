‘Pakistanis will die without water’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on India suspending Indus water treaty after Pahalgam attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday hailed the government's decision to suspend over six-decade-old Indus water treaty in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and said that Pakistanis will die without water.

The decision to suspend Indus water treaty, along with several other measures, was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after 26 people were killed in a a terror attack which triggered wide-spread outrage.

The CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Reacting to that, in a post in Hindi on X, Dubey said that “Today Modi ji has stopped the food and water. Pakistanis will die without water, this is the 56-inch chest. Hookah, water, food will be stopped. We are workers of Sanatani BJP, we will kill them after torturing.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the decisions of the CCS, following the horrific terrorist attack on Hindus, has set the stage for a decisive response against Pakistan and its puppets.

"Bharat is confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JUSTICE will be DELIVERED," said Sarma. Advertisement

BJP leader Ravinder Raina term the government's decision very bold.

"It's a big decision. Pakistan creates bloodshed in Kashmir and then the water from here goes to Pakistan, this is not acceptable. Now, Pakistanis will not get the SAARC visa. All Pakistanis who are in India should leave the country within 48 hours," he added.

Among other measures, the CSS also decided that the integrated check post Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

India will also be withdrawing its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

"These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing. Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the “near future”.

He also said that India will not only hunt down those who perpetrated the attack but will also trace the people who conspired to carry out the nefarious act on Indian soil while "sitting behind the scenes".