‘PoK residents should join India, we consider them…’ : Rajnath Singh at J&K Assembly election rally

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the residents ofPakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should join India as unlike Pakistan, the New Delhi consider them our own.

The Defence Minister was speaking at an Assembly election rally in Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir in support of the BJP candidate Rakesh Singh Thakur.

Slamming the National Conference-Congress alliance over its poll promise of restoring Article 370, the Union minister said it is impossible as long as the BJP is there.

The Union minister said following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, there is a "sea change" in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that youths now carry laptops and computers instead of pistols and revolvers.

"Support the BJP to form the next government in J-K so that we can facilitate massive development in the region. There will be so much development that the people in PoK on seeing this should say that we do not want to live with Pakistan and instead will go to India," Singh said.

“I heard that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah sahab said that Afzal Guru should not have been hanged. I want to ask him that Afzal Guru should not have been hanged, should he have been garlanded publicly? ...Form a government here too, seeing the development here, the people of PoK will say that we do not want to stay with Pakistan, we want to go with India...we consider the people of PoK as our own, come and join us. I have received information, some border fencing work is going on, that border fencing work will also be completed,” the Defence Minister added.

Rajnath Singh, a star campaigner of the BJP, is also scheduled to visit adjoining Banihal constituency to seek votes for party candidate Mohd Saleem Bhat who is pitted against former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and ex-minister Vikar Rasool Wani.

