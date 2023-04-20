Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto to visit India on 4 May, China also invited for SCO meet2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM IST
India has formally sent invitations to all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) including Pakistan and China for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to visit India from 4-5 May to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Goa. This will be a first, for a Pakistan foreign minister visiting India, after Hina Rabbani Khar came to India in 2011.
