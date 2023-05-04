Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on 4 May to lead his country's delegation at the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in India. He landed at Goa's Dabolim to attend SCO foreign ministers' meeting.

"On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO," Bilawal tweeted a video on Thursday.

#WATCH | Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. pic.twitter.com/SQDFgEaDND — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Though the Pakistan minister made it clear that there is no plan for a bilateral meeting, reported news agency PTI.

Zardari's visit to India comes days after the Poonch attack (20 April), where unidentified terrorists fired upon an army vehicle passing the Bhimber Gali and Poonch areas in the Rajouri sector through grenades, killng 5 Indian Army soldiers.

ALSO READ: Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India today, attend SCO meeting in Goa

It is to be known that Zardari is be the first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years. Earlier in 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.

Here's what to know about SCO Summit in Goa:

1) India's MEA S Jaishankar and China's will meet for a bilateral meeting and this will be second one in two months after G20 foreign ministers meeting in March.

2) Following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, India-China ties have nosedived.

3) Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will meet Jaishankar. It is expected they will review the overall bilateral ties.

4) Post 2011, it is the first visit to India by a Pakistani Foreign Minister.

5) Also, this is the first high-level visit from Pakistan after its's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz visited India in December 2016.

6) Last time any Pakistani leader visited India was in 2014, when former PM Nawaz Sharif arrived to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

7) Since Balakot air strike in 2019, India and Pakistan's relationships have been very strained.

With agency inputs.