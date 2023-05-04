Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India for SCO summit2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Zardari is be the first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years.
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on 4 May to lead his country's delegation at the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in India. He landed at Goa's Dabolim to attend SCO foreign ministers' meeting.
