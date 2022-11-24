Pakistan’s former spy chief to take over as Chief of Army Staff

Pakistan’s all powerful army has a new leader. On Thursday, it was revealed that Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would take over as the next Chief of Army Staff. The news was broken by Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. He was earlier serving as the country’s Quartermaster-General.
Pakistan’s all powerful army has a new leader. On Thursday, it was revealed that Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would take over as the next Chief of Army Staff. The news was broken by Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. He was earlier serving as the country’s Quartermaster-General.
His military resume, which includes a posting to Saudi Arabia as a defence attache, includes a stint as Corps Commander Gujranwala and General Officer Commanding Force Command Northern Areas. In the latter assignment, he commanded a force that deal directly with India.
His military resume, which includes a posting to Saudi Arabia as a defence attache, includes a stint as Corps Commander Gujranwala and General Officer Commanding Force Command Northern Areas. In the latter assignment, he commanded a force that deal directly with India.
Munir takes over from General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is stepping down from his position as Army Chief after a six-year term that began in 2016.
Munir takes over from General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is stepping down from his position as Army Chief after a six-year term that began in 2016.
Lt. Gen. Munir also holds the unfortunate distinction of being the shortest-serving Director-General of the ISI. His removal, which came in 2019 after just eight months in office, came on the insistence of then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Munir was then succeeded by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid. Prior to helming the ISI, he also served as Director-General of Military Intelligence.
Lt. Gen. Munir also holds the unfortunate distinction of being the shortest-serving Director-General of the ISI. His removal, which came in 2019 after just eight months in office, came on the insistence of then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Munir was then succeeded by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid. Prior to helming the ISI, he also served as Director-General of Military Intelligence.
Along with Munir’s appointment, Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also picked to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Along with Munir’s appointment, Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also picked to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.