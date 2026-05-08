Pakistan's ISI-linked module planned attacks on Delhi temple, dhaba, military camp: Report

Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, had allegedly plotted attacks targeting a historic temple in Delhi, a well-known dhaba along the Delhi-Sonipat highway, and a military camp in Haryana using operatives associated with the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources told PTI on Friday.

PTI reported, citing sources, that the revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under their 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states.

Here's what investigators found Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, the source told PTI.

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“The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption,” he said.

The source also added that the accused were also tasked with carrying out a grenade attack on a popular 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, frequented by thousands of people daily, with the intention of causing large-scale damage and casualties.

"A military camp in Hisar was also allegedly surveyed and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border. Some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also on the target list," the source told PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had uncovered a terror conspiracy and arrested two suspects linked to a Pakistan-based network, ANI reported.

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Officials said that Daniyal Ashraf was held from Barabanki and Krishna Mishra from Gorakhpur, and were found to be connected with Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Also Read | Mumbai: ATS arrests engineering student for sharing terror propaganda

The officials said that social media was being used to build sleeper cells and the targets included sensitive institutions and police establishments.

On April 24, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad arrested two gangsters operating under the influence of Pakistan-based handlers and the ISI.

The suspects, identified as twenty-year-olds Tushar Chauhan, alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, and Samir Khan, were caught with a pistol, live ammunition, and a knife.

The action followed intelligence that these gangsters, acting on the instructions of the ISI, were attempting to compromise India's internal security. They had been collaborating with terrorist organisations and gangsters to incite youth through Instagram and various social media platforms, according to ATS.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.