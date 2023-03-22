Pakistan's PTI leader among 10 killed in attack

Pakistan's PTI leader among 10 killed in attack1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Victims' bodies were shifted to the Abbottabad district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination.
Atif Munsif Khan, a local leader of the PTI party, was one of the ten people who lost their lives in a targeted attack carried out by a rival group in Langra village, Havelian, as per the report by Dawn.
The incident was confirmed by the police on Monday.
At the time of the attack, Atif, who also held the position of mayor of Havelian tehsil, was travelling in a car. It is reported that a bullet hit the fuel tank of his car, which caused a fire. The Abbottabad DPO, Umar Tufail, has confirmed this information.
As per social media videos, the car in which Atif Munsif Khan was traveling during the attack was completely destroyed. The attack was carried out by a rival group in Langra village, Havelian, which resulted in the death of Atif and nine others.
Victims' bodies were shifted to the Abbottabad district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination.
As of the filing of this report, no FIR had been registered in connection with the incident.
However, the police have initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrator(s).
There were some unconfirmed reports suggesting that the car in which Atif and others were travelling was hit by a rocket, which caused it to catch fire and be gutted completely.
Atif Munsif Khan won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies election in 2022 as an independent candidate from Abbottabad's Havelian tehsil, according to reports. Later, he joined the PTI party. Atif's father, Munsif Khan Jadoon, was a former member of the KP assembly and had served as a provincial minister. He was also assassinated in the 1990s.
